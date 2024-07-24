Flights suspended after climate protesters glue themselves to runway at busy airport

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Cologne-Bonn Airport, one of the largest in Germany, was forced to bring all flights to a standstill this morning (24 July) after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, causing chaos for travellers.

According to the aviation hub in the western city, a group of “unauthorised people” the airfield, leading the airport to halt all flights as police responded to the situation.

At least four inbound flights have been redirected to the nearby airports of Dusseldorf and Hannover, while numerous outbound flights faced significant delays and cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded.

The protest was organised by the environmental activist group Last Generation, which stated that five of its members had glued their hands to the tarmac. The group released images on social media showing the protesters sitting on the tarmac.

🔥 Oil Kills! Internationale Protestkampagne gestartet!



‼️ Aktuell befinden sich Unterstützer*innen der Letzten Generation auf dem Rollfeld des Flughafens Köln/Bonn und beeinträchtigen so den Flugverkehr. Gleichzeitig wird weltweit in über 10 Ländern an Flughäfen protestiert!… pic.twitter.com/RLSsVSwMfS — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) July 24, 2024

Last Generation has called for the German government to engage in a global agreement aimed at ending the use of fossil fuels, such as oil, gas, and coal, by 2030. The group has announced plans for similar "peaceful, civil protests" at airports across Europe and North America, seeking to draw attention to the need for climate action.

In Finland, activists were photographed obstructing the security gates at Helsinki Vantaa Airport. In Norway, three activists reportedly breached the perimeter fence of Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport. Norwegian media reported that these individuals were removed by authorities within 30 minutes of gaining access.

A Last Generation activist with her hands glued to the runway at Cologne-Bonn airport ( EPA )

Action is also planned for the UK, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada and the United States, reports Reuters.

This recent incident at Germany’s sixth-busiest mirrors a similar protest at Munich Airport in May, where protesters also glued themselves to a runway.

During the that incident, police arrested eight people, and the airport was closed for two hours. The disruption resulted in 11 flights being diverted and about 60 flights cancelled. Following the event, Germany’s Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, announced that security measures at Munich Airport would undergo a thorough review to prevent future incidents.