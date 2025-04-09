Travel warning as strikes cancel Europe flights and leave trains at standstill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nationwide strike in Greece brought ferries to a standstill, grounded flights, and halted train services on Wednesday as the country's largest trade unions demanded higher wages to address the increasing cost of living.

After a debt crisis from 2009 to 2018, which resulted in wage and pension cuts in exchange for approximately 290 billion euros in bailouts, Greece has experienced economic growth, with a projected 2.3% increase this year, surpassing other eurozone economies.

The conservative government has raised the monthly minimum wage by 35% to 880 euros, leveraging the nation's progress. However, labour unions argue that many households are still struggling to afford food, power and housing.

"Prices have gone that high that we're buying fewer goods by 10% compared to 2019," GSEE, which represents more than 2 million private workers, said in a statement. "We're striking for the obvious. Pay rises and collective labour contracts now!"

The one-day strike halted trains across the country, while bus and metro workers in Athens held work stoppages.

Greece's minimum salary in terms of purchasing power was among the lowest in the European Union in January, behind Portugal and Lithuania, data from EU's statistics office Eurostat showed. At 1,342 euros a month, the average salary still stands 10% lower than in 2010, when the financial crisis broke out, data from the Greek labour ministry shows.

The government has promised to raise the minimum wage further to 950 euros as it targets an average monthly salary of 1,500 euros, closer to the EU average. But monthly expenses for food, utilities and housing have been growing fast, public sector workers say, demanding the immediate reinstatement of annual bonuses scrapped in the past decade.

The government has rejected their demand, citing fiscal restrictions.

Elsewhere, Easyjet flight attendants in Italy are set to walk out for four hours on 9 April between 10.30am and 2.30pm local time across the country, with some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports expected to be disrupted.

The strike is being led by the Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT), the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and the Italian Union of Transport (UIL), the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said.

In a statement, EasyJet told The Independent: “EasyJet has been formally advised of a four-hour air transport workers strike including some Italian-based cabin crew unions on Wednesday 9 April 2025, which is expected to impact some flights to and from Milan and Naples airports.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are doing all possible to minimise any disruption as a result of the strike action and should any flights be impacted we will be contacting customers directly with their options to help rearrange their plans,” the airline added.