Which airlines offer flights to Gibraltar?

The UK government has finally announced its “green list” – the select band of destinations from where returning travellers need not quarantine upon arrival back into the UK.

Part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) traffic light system, which will allow the resumption of international leisure travel in England from 17 May, the green list is initially comprised of just 12 places.

These are considered to carry the lowest risk in terms of travellers reintroducing Covid infections – and in particular virus variants of concern – back into the UK.

However, many of the “green” countries’ borders are currently closed to British travellers, including New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, while various others can only be reached indirectly via amber countries, thereby triggering quarantine.

The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar is one of the few destinations on the green list where Brits could potentially go on holiday when restrictions lift. Here’s everything you need to know about flying there.

Which airlines fly direct from the UK to Gibraltar?

British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air are all offering direct flights from 17 May.

Yorkshire and Humber-based Eastern Airways has also announced it will offer flights from some point “during May”.

Which UK airports do they fly from?

Eastern Airways will be flying direct to Gibraltar from Southampton and Birmingham; Wizz Air from London Luton; BA from London Heathrow; and easyJet from London Gatwick.

Are flights popular?

The viable green list destinations all saw a surge in holiday searches off the back of the government announcement. According to online travel company eDreams ODIGEO, searches for trips to Gibraltar soared by 165 per cent after the green list’s unveiling.

How much will flights cost?

It depends on when you want to travel. A one-way flight to Gibraltar on the day that the leisure travel ban lifts – 17 May – costs from £109 with easyJet at the time of writing. Wizz Air has a £116 one-way fare, while a BA departure currently costs £209.

However, wait for the following Sunday – 23 May – and prices drop to £63 with easyJet or £136 with BA (prices correct on 10 May).

British Airways is also offering up to £100 off select holiday packages to Gibraltar. Four nights at the four-star Eliott Hotel, B&B, costs from £409pp, travelling on selected dates between 1-30 June 2021, including return flights and 23kg luggage allowance.

What are Gibraltar’s entry requirements?

Only specified categories of people are currently permitted to enter Gibraltar by air – these include registered Gibraltarians, residents of Gibraltar Spanish nationals and residents in transit to Spain, and those working in Gibraltar. It’s hoped these restrictions will lift by 17 May.

A negative PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before departure is required for all arrivals to Gibraltar.

Before returning to the UK, travellers must produce a negative Covid test result – be it rapid antigen, lateral flow or PCR – and, once back, are required to take a PCR test within two days of their arrival.