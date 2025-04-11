120-bedroom floating hotel to open in Cardiff Bay as plans unveiled
The project aims to open the waterfront accommodation by 2027
Plans to build a 120-room floating hotel in Cardiff Bay by 2027 have been announced.
The project by MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd, a “global leader in overwater real estate”, and Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd is currently in a consultation phase in collaboration with Cardiff City Council.
According to the group, the “landmark” design intends to “enrich the city’s waterfront and elevate visitor experiences” in the Welsh capital.
The 120-room, “non-self-propelled” floating hotel has been designed with Spicer Architects and will be built offsite before being delivered to a berth in Roath Basin.
MEYER Floating Solutions said: “The vessel’s architecture combines regional character with contemporary design to offer a unique waterfront experience for both leisure and business travellers.”
Planning for the floating hotel will consult with Cardiff City Council, Associated British Ports and local stakeholders.
A public consultation will also be held to “help refine the final design and ensure it aligns with Cardiff’s long-term waterfront development goals”.
Per the project timeline, if planning is approved this year, offsite manufacturing will begin in 2026, with the delivery, installation, and opening of the floating hotel in Cardiff Bay aimed for 2027.
Kaj Casén, CEO of MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd., said: “Our vision is to create a landmark attraction that enhances Cardiff’s waterfront while showcasing what’s possible with modern floating architecture.
“This hotel is more than accommodation — it’s an experience that reflects the spirit of the city and its growing waterfront.”
John Moore, chief strategist at Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd, added: “By working closely with the council, the port, and the community, we aim to deliver a truly distinctive visitor experience. This project also opens the door for valuable collaborations with hotel brands and partners who want to be part of Cardiff’s next chapter.”
