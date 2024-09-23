Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Commuters in London and southeast England face widespread problems at the start of the working week due to overnight flooding.

The UK’s biggest rail franchise, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), is warning that severe weather will affect all its operations: Great Northern, Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink.

The company says: “Due to the consistent overnight rainfall throughout the GTR network, a number of services are expected to be impacted this morning.”

Trains are running at reduced speeds due to precautionary Network Rail limits on a number of lines south of London, including links between Brighton, Horsham, Gatwick airport and East Croydon.

Lines to and from East Grinstead, Uckfield, Caterham and Tottenham Corner are also affected.

“This will likely cause delays to services, and short-notice alterations,” GTR says.

“There are other locations across the network which could be impacted by the rainfall at short notice, so this list is not exhaustive.

“There will be no services calling at Selhurst, due to flooding at the station.

“Additionally, some Thameslink services will be stopping at Norwood Junction to assist with passenger connections.”

Passengers can switch to “London Buses on any reasonable route”, other GTR-run services and Southeastern trains – though not high-speed expresses.

“Due to the number of locations affected/expected to be affected, we are unable to give an estimate on delays on your journeys,” GTR says.

In addition, National Rail warns: “A problem currently under investigation at London Victoria is causing disruption to Southern services to / from this station. As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed.”

The network south of the Thames relies on a “third rail” for the power supply, which Network Rail says is vulnerable to flooding: “When flood water rises above the rails, trains have to reduce their speed to prevent damage to the train. Flooding can cause a short circuit and cut the power if the track has a live conductor rail.”

Links between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings are also affected due to a combination of flooding and a signal failure.

Londoners who use the Tube have woken up to a wide range of problems, according to Transport for London.

Bakerloo line: “No service between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to flooding caused by rain. Severe delays on the rest of the line. Tickets accepted on local buses Thameslink and London Overground.”

District line: “No service between Turnham Green and Richmond due to flooding caused by heavy rain.”

Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines: “No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to flooding caused by heavy rain.”

London Overground: “No service between South Acton and Richmond and between Euston and Watford Junction due to flooding caused by heavy rain. Valid tickets are being accepted on London Buses.”

Thousands of drivers are likely to be delayed and diverted due to flooding at the busiest junction on the M25.

Highways England says: “The A3 northbound entry slip road from the M25 J10 (Wisley) roundabout is closed due to flooding following heavy rainfall.

“We’re working to clear the water but this is expected to take some time.

“Consider alternative routes into London this morning.”