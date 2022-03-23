<p>Ready to go? A Q400 aircraft in the new colours of Flybe</p>

(Flybe Ltd)

Flybe: Which flight routes will revived airline be operating?

Beleaguered UK carrier is making a comeback

Helen Coffey,Simon Calder
Wednesday 23 March 2022 08:06
Despite collapsing in March 2020, what was formerly the UK’s largest regional airline, Flybe, will be recommencing flights from 13 April 2022.

The first service will fly from Birmingham to Belfast, with 22 more routes planned.

So where will the revamped and revived carrier be flying?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Flybe’s new flight routes this spring

New routes will be launching each month as follows:

April

  • Birmingham-Belfast City
  • Belfast City-Glasgow
  • Belfast City-Leeds Bradford
  • Belfast City-London Heathrow
  • Leeds Bradford-London Heathrow
  • Amsterdam-Birmingham
  • Amsterdam-East Midlands

A significant point about two of these routes, Leeds Bradford-Heathrow and Amsterdam-East Midlands, is that Flybe does not have aircraft or crew based at any of those airports. To serve them, the carrier will fly a so-called W-pattern. For example, it will fly Birmingham-Amsterdam-East Midlands-Amsterdam-Birmingham.

May

  • Amsterdam-Belfast City
  • Heathrow-Amsterdam

Flybe’s new flight routes this summer

New routes will be launching each month as follows:

June

  • Belfast City-Edinburgh

July

  • Belfast City-East Midlands
  • Belfast City-Manchester
  • Birmingham-Avignon
  • Birmingham-Brest
  • Southampton-Avignon
  • Southampton-Toulon Hyères
  • Belfast City-Southampton
  • Birmingham-Edinburgh
  • Birmingham-Glasgow

August

  • Belfast City-Aberdeen
  • Belfast City-Inverness
  • Belfast City-Newcastle

How much do Flybe flights cost?

Typically £30 one-way on most routes, or £50 from much higher-cost London Heathrow. The French routes are far more expensive: Southampton-Avignon on 30 July is £157.

