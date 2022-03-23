Flybe: Which flight routes will revived airline be operating?
Beleaguered UK carrier is making a comeback
Despite collapsing in March 2020, what was formerly the UK’s largest regional airline, Flybe, will be recommencing flights from 13 April 2022.
The first service will fly from Birmingham to Belfast, with 22 more routes planned.
So where will the revamped and revived carrier be flying?
Here’s everything we know so far.
Flybe’s new flight routes this spring
New routes will be launching each month as follows:
April
- Birmingham-Belfast City
- Belfast City-Glasgow
- Belfast City-Leeds Bradford
- Belfast City-London Heathrow
- Leeds Bradford-London Heathrow
- Amsterdam-Birmingham
- Amsterdam-East Midlands
A significant point about two of these routes, Leeds Bradford-Heathrow and Amsterdam-East Midlands, is that Flybe does not have aircraft or crew based at any of those airports. To serve them, the carrier will fly a so-called W-pattern. For example, it will fly Birmingham-Amsterdam-East Midlands-Amsterdam-Birmingham.
May
- Amsterdam-Belfast City
- Heathrow-Amsterdam
Flybe’s new flight routes this summer
New routes will be launching each month as follows:
June
- Belfast City-Edinburgh
July
- Belfast City-East Midlands
- Belfast City-Manchester
- Birmingham-Avignon
- Birmingham-Brest
- Southampton-Avignon
- Southampton-Toulon Hyères
- Belfast City-Southampton
- Birmingham-Edinburgh
- Birmingham-Glasgow
August
- Belfast City-Aberdeen
- Belfast City-Inverness
- Belfast City-Newcastle
How much do Flybe flights cost?
Typically £30 one-way on most routes, or £50 from much higher-cost London Heathrow. The French routes are far more expensive: Southampton-Avignon on 30 July is £157.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies