Despite collapsing in March 2020, what was formerly the UK’s largest regional airline, Flybe, will be recommencing flights from 13 April 2022.

The first service will fly from Birmingham to Belfast, with 22 more routes planned.

So where will the revamped and revived carrier be flying?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Flybe’s new flight routes this spring

New routes will be launching each month as follows:

April

Birmingham-Belfast City

Belfast City-Glasgow

Belfast City-Leeds Bradford

Belfast City-London Heathrow

Leeds Bradford-London Heathrow

Amsterdam-Birmingham

Amsterdam-East Midlands

A significant point about two of these routes, Leeds Bradford-Heathrow and Amsterdam-East Midlands, is that Flybe does not have aircraft or crew based at any of those airports. To serve them, the carrier will fly a so-called W-pattern. For example, it will fly Birmingham-Amsterdam-East Midlands-Amsterdam-Birmingham.

May

Amsterdam-Belfast City

Heathrow-Amsterdam

Flybe’s new flight routes this summer

New routes will be launching each month as follows:

June

Belfast City-Edinburgh

July

Belfast City-East Midlands

Belfast City-Manchester

Birmingham-Avignon

Birmingham-Brest

Southampton-Avignon

Southampton-Toulon Hyères

Belfast City-Southampton

Birmingham-Edinburgh

Birmingham-Glasgow

August

Belfast City-Aberdeen

Belfast City-Inverness

Belfast City-Newcastle

How much do Flybe flights cost?

Typically £30 one-way on most routes, or £50 from much higher-cost London Heathrow. The French routes are far more expensive: Southampton-Avignon on 30 July is £157.