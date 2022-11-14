Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is flying really quicker than the train? Woman puts London-Lyon journey to the test

Woman pits train against plane in DIY challenge

Ella Doyle
Monday 14 November 2022 13:11
Comments
<p>Train travel is seeing a surge in popularity </p>

Train travel is seeing a surge in popularity

(PA Archive)

A woman has compared her experience travelling two different journeys between London and Lyon, one by train and one by plane, to see which is quicker.

Journalist Hannah Brown at Euronews wanted to see how travelling abroad by Eurostar would fare against the same journey by plane - and had two drastically different experiences.

Ms Brown flew from London Luton Airport to Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport, but on her return took a train to Paris to catch the Eurostar back to London.

Going out, she found that her flight was delayed by an hour, taking off a total of five hours after she had left her house.

Recommended

In her report, she described Luton as her “least favourite London airport” due to its shuttle bus system, and said the queues at the airport were “enourmous”.

From door to door, Ms Brown’s journey by air took eight hours and 25 minutes.

This was a total of 15 minutes longer than her journey incorporating the Paris-London train, which took eight hours and ten minutes.

But it wasn’t just the time that brought Eurostar out on top. Ms Brown described finding “the train journey much more calming and relaxing”, and an “enjoyable part of the holiday rather than just the journey to get there”.

The journey via Eurostar was also cheaper, even though Ms Brown opted for business class. This meant she was served a three-course meal designed by Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc.

For her plane journey, Ms Brown’s ticket cost €64.65 (£56.47), but she also had to pay for a taxi, costing €12.23 (£10.69), an airport train at $16 (£13.98), a tram in Lyon at €16.30 (£14.24) and a taxi in Lyon at$24.40 (£21.31).

Recommended

Going by train, her Eurostar ticket cost $45 (£39.29); she also had to catch a bus for $1.80 (£1.57), a TGV from Lyon to Paris for $16 (£13.97), a Metro across Paris for $1.90 (£1.61) and a taxi home back in London for $14.33 (£12.17).

All considered, her full journey via plane cost $133.58 (£113.32), nearly double that via train, which came to $79.03 total (£67.05).

This follows a surge in train travel popularity, as travellers opt for cheaper and more environmentally friendly tickets.

The number of Interrail tickets sold in Europe hit a record high of 600,000 this year and more than half of London-Edinburgh travellers now take the train over the plane.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder looked into why travelling in Europe is so much cheaper by train.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in