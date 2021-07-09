Foreign Office removes warning for more than 20 amber countries, including France, Spain and Greece

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has removed its warning for more than 20 countries, including Spain, France and Greece.

It previously advised against all non-essential travel to these destinations but has downgraded its advice.

“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to Spain, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” the guidance now reads for Spain.

Morocco, Switzerland and the US have also had their advisories downgraded.

The news is an extra boost for the tourism industry, as it means that travel insurance policies to these destinations are no longer invalidated, and package holidays can go ahead as planned.

The FCDO advice is separate to the Department for Transport’s (DfT) traffic-light system for international travel, first introduced in May.

For example, a destination could move to the government’s “safe” green list while the FCDO’s advisory against non-essential travel remains in place, and vice versa: a country could be classed as amber while the FCDO guidance could be that non-essential travel there is A-OK.

For example, the Canary Islands had their travel warning lifted by the FCDO weeks ago, despite remaining stuck on amber.

It follows more positive news for holidaymakers, after Grant Shapps announced that double jabbed Brits and travellers under 18 could swerve quarantine when returning from amber list countries from 19 July.

The relaxation applies to British nationals who have had their second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to entering the UK.

The new rules will be identical to those faced by green list arrivals – a negative Covid test before departing for the UK and a PCR test within two days of arrival.

In response, airlines and tour operators are upping their capacity, with Jet2.com announcing that flights and holidays to amber list destinations would recommence from 19 July.

From this date, the DfT is also lifting its advice against holidaying in amber countries.