The Foreign Office has stepped up its warning to British travellers about the prospect of terrorist attacks – saying they could be “indiscriminate and occur without warning”.

Five months after the last update, the online travel advice entitled “Reduce your risk from terrorism while abroad” has been augmented to reflect heightened concern about the impact of the current conflict that began with the Hamas assault on Israel on 7 October 2023.

A new heading has been brought in to the advice: “Impact of conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

It warns: “The current conflict in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories has led to heightened tensions around the world.

“Terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaida and Daesh, have called on their supporters to carry out terrorist attacks in response to the conflict.

“The conflict could also motivate individuals to carry out attacks, including in Western countries.

“Terrorist attacks could target Jewish or Muslim communities, or the interests of Israel and its allies.”

Much of the travel advice remains the same. It warns: “There is a high threat of terrorist attacks globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from those who view the UK and British nationals as targets.

“Public spaces are potential targets for terrorists. These include places like bars, restaurants, shops, places of worship, tourist sites and transport networks. Significant dates, including anniversaries, public holidays, religious festivals and political events may also be targeted.

“In many countries, as in the UK, the main threat is from self-initiated terrorists who are inspired by, but not directed or significantly supported by, terrorist groups. These terrorists are often self-radicalised, influenced by extremist content online, and could be motivated by a range of extremist ideologies. Their attacks are difficult to predict and disrupt, and could happen in almost any country.

“Attacks by self-initiated extreme right-wing terrorists have mainly taken place in Western countries, and may target minority groups or perceived representatives of ‘the establishment’.

“Terrorists sometimes call for attacks against British interests and those of other countries through social media, publications and other public messages. These calls are often intended to motivate sympathisers to carry out attacks.”

The FCDO currently warns against all-but-essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Lebanon and Syria.