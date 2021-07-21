Foreign Office warning on overseas summer holidays

People hoping to escape abroad in the summer have been warned that more than 100 countries and territories have restrictions or requirements on travellers from the UK.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) advises holidaymakers to check the latest travel advice for their destination and sign up for updates.

Many countries are closed to unvaccinated British travellers, and/or make onerous testing requirements.

The US has banned arrivals from the United Kingdom since March 2020. Italy currently insists on five days of self-isolation for travellers who have been in the UK over the past two weeks before touchdown. And Croatia has just announced new testing requirements for British visitors.

While the rules on quarantine have been eased for vaccinated people returning to the UK, multiple tests are required for people coming home.

Anyone who tests positive before travelling home will not be allowed to make the journey and must follow the instructions of the health authorities.

The FCDO says it has provided “tailored consular assistance” to almost 1,000 people who have been either diagnosed with Covid-19 while overseas or have been affected by it in a way that required help from the government.

Jennifer Anderson, consular director at the Foreign Office, said: “The success of our vaccine roll-out means people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK can now travel to amber list countries, without the need for quarantine on their return, with the exception of those returning from France.”

France was moved to a new “amber plus” category on Friday evening, to the bemusement and anger from holidaymakers.

Ms Anderson said: “Travel this summer is still different from before. It is essential that travellers plan ahead and familiarise themselves with the rules and requirements of the country they plan to visit to minimise disruption and avoid disappointment.”

Croatia was moved to the UK’s “green watchlist” a week ago. Bulgaria was given “green list” status, and promptly banned British holidaymakers.

The Foreign Office says people should not go to “red list” countries, though there is no legal ban on travelling to countries such as Turkey, the UAE and India.