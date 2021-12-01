<p>France is the latest country to tighten its entry requirements</p>

France is the latest country to tighten its entry requirements

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

France to demand negative Covid test result from non-EU visitors

All travellers will need a negative test result, regardless of vaccination status

Lucy Thackray
Wednesday 01 December 2021 13:33
Comments

France will require all visitors from outside the EU to provide a negative Covid test result going forward - regardless of vaccination status.

Speaking after the French government’s weekly Defence Council meeting, government spokesman Gabriel Attal has confirmed to press that from Saturday all travellers – vaccinated or not – will have to provide a negative test result to enter the country.

The move comes as countries around the world tighten their entry rules and traveller requirements in the face of the new omicron variant, which has spread to several countries including the UK.

At present, fully vaccinated UK travellers may enter France with proof of vaccination, along with a “sworn declaration” health form.

Unvaccinated travellers still need an essential reason to travel to France from the UK, and must also present a negative test result (PCR or antigen, taken within the 24 hours previous) on arrival as well as the sworn declaration form.

Recommended

Attal told reporters that decisions regarding intra-EU-travel would be coordinated by European leaders later this week.

More follows...

