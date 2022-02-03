France bans travellers without boosters nine months after second vaccine dose

France is the latest country to introduce an “expiration date” on travellers’ vaccinated status.

Nine months after arrivals have had their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, they will need an additional booster jab in order to be considered “fully vaccinated”.

It therefore applies to all Brits whose second jab was administered on or before 3 May.

The French government has yet to update the guidance on its official travel advice page, but Eurostar has changed the information on its travel restrictions and entry requirements webpage.

The train operator’s UK-France travel advice now reads: “You’re considered fully vaccinated for travel purposes if you’re aged 18 and over and:

you received a Covid-19 vaccine booster

Or:

you received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) at least a week ago, but no more than nine months ago.

you received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) at least 28 days ago, but no more than nine months ago.”

It adds: “Important: If you had your full vaccine course nine months ago or more AND you haven’t had a Covid-19 vaccine booster, you must follow the rules for unvaccinated passengers to enter France.”

Unvaccinated Brits may currently only enter France if they have a “compelling reason” – unjabbed tourists are prohibited.

These updated booster rules apply only to travellers aged 18 and over; those aged 13-17 inclusive need only have had two jabs to be considered fully vaccinated.

Children aged 12 and below do not need to be vaccinated to enter France.

France follows hot on the heels of Spain, which announced that only vaccination certificates stating that a traveller has received their final dose within the last 270 days will be recognised.

Both countries are following the updated recommendations from the EU, which advise that travellers should be recognised as fully vaccinated for no more than nine months after their last jab.

The EU promises: “A coordinated approach to facilitate safe free movement during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The new policy aims to “simplify the applicable rules” and “provide additional clarity and predictability to travellers”.

The principle is that the traveller’s vaccination, test or recovery status will be the key determinant of travel restrictions – “with the exception of areas where the virus is circulating at very high levels”.

Full vaccination is deemed to be “at least 14 days and no more than 270 days have passed since the last dose of the primary vaccination series or if the person has received a booster dose”.