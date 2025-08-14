Travel warning issued for France as roads ‘could melt’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers in France are being advised to stay off the road between noon and 4pm local time and cover their rear windows because of soaring temperatures.

The guidance comes as thousands of UK motorists are in the country for summer holidays. France is experiencing a harsher heatwave than the UK, with temperatures exceeding 40C in some areas.

Road information service Bison Fute stated that the "extreme heat" means people should avoid driving during "the hottest hours of the day (between 12pm and 4pm)".

It also urged motorists to deploy sun visors across their rear window and rear side windows to reduce the interior temperature of the vehicle.

Tony Rich, head of media for AA roadside operations, said the French authorities are concerned about road surfaces deteriorating in the heat, and people becoming stranded if they break down.

He said: “Extreme heat can lead to roads melting – they begin to soften at around 50C.

“However, even a sunny day with 20C can be enough to generate enough heat that the asphalt absorbs it and then builds up during the day, with the hottest period between noon and 5pm.

“Officials in France will also be worried about car occupants being stranded on the road.

“A short trip that might not be considered dangerous could become brutal if a vehicle ends up at the roadside and the driver and occupants have not taken adequate precautions against the heat, such as extra water, headgear, sunscreen and other protection.”

France issued red weather warnings for the south west of the country, with citizens told to remain “absolutely vigilant” as “everyone is at risk, even healthy people” during a heatwave, according to Meteo France, the country’s meteorological service.

“Rising temperatures can endanger people at risk, such as the elderly, the disabled, those with chronic illnesses or mental disorders, those who regularly take medication, and those who live in isolation”, the service warned in a statement.

“For athletes and people who work outdoors, beware of heatstroke. Also watch over the children.”