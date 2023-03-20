Travellers to France warned of potential flight disruption amid strikes

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryanair and easyJet have warned of potential disruption and delays to services due to a national strike in France from today (Monday 20 March).

Protests are taking place across the country until 6am on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a controversial pension reform without a vote in the lower house, prompting widespread anger.

In a statement, Ryanair said it was expecting possible cancellations and delays on flights to and from France from 20 to 23 March.

“Any affected passengers will be notified as soon as possible,” it said.

“Ryanair advises all passengers to monitor their Ryanair app and the Ryanair website for the latest updates regarding their flight.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this French air traffic control strike, which is entirely out of Ryanair's control.”

EasyJet said: “Air traffic control staff are joining the strike action and therefore like all airlines, our flights to and from French airports, as well as those flying in French airspace, could be affected.

“We expect that there will be delays and some disruption due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker either on our mobile app or website.

“Please also be aware that public transport services may be affected by the strike.

“We recommend all customers allow plenty of extra time to get to the airport and consider alternative transport options where possible.”

Eurostar has said that while trains will run as normal on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 March, disruption is expected on public transport in Lille on 20 March.

Protestors in Paris clashed with police over the weekend as thousands marched through the country to oppose the new legislation.

Piles of rubbish litter the capital as a consequence of strike action in response to the pension reforms.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has also warned travellers to France that they may face disruption to services as a result of protests.

“On 16 March, large-scale demonstrations started in central Paris and elsewhere in France and police presence increased. Protests could turn violent and/or continue. These could lead to disruptions to road travel,” reads the advice.

“You should monitor the media, check the latest advice with operators before travelling, avoid demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities.”