A two-storey bar, self-service grocery shop and retro-red seats with extra legroom – the sleek interiors for the latest high-speed fleet of French trains have been revealed.

The TGV Inoui trains, the fifth generation of TGV, will take to the tracks on the route connecting Paris to Lyon and Marseille next year.

Designers from the French agency AREP and Nendo, a Japanese agency, created the train to flow “like a river” in a palette of red, blue, and yellow, with comfort at the forefront of interior planning.

At the centre of the redesign, a two-floor bistro – Le Bistro – sits in carriage four, serving regional French dishes, fine wine and coquillettes jambon ham pasta with a self-service grocery shop downstairs.

open image in gallery A two-storey bar sits in carriage four ( Yann Audic )

TGV drivers worked with designers to co-construct their driving cabs, introducing special lighting, safer air conditioning and better soundproofing.

As for accessibility, this TGV will enable passengers in wheelchairs to board the train independently and have a larger capacity for wheelchair-dedicated areas.

In a TGV first, the number of carriages on the train can be changed to meet requirements – for example, a first-class carriage can be converted into a second-class carriage – with luggage spaces adjustable according to the season or market.

Fewer doors dividing carriages aim to make it easier for passengers to keep an eye on their luggage as they travel.

TGVs will also be able to seat up to 740 passengers, 20 per cent more than TGVs today.

On-board wifi, a new yellow lamp and space for eight bicycles await rail travellers on TGV Inoui trains.

open image in gallery Passengers in wheelchairs will be able to board the train independently ( Yann Audic )

For first-class passengers, elevated comforts include a seat that are 5cm wider, an electric seat recline, a storage shelf and space for cabin luggage.

In second-class seats, there’s an adjustable-height headrest, individual sockets, a phone holder and 5cm more knee room than on existing TGV models.

Families will also find a baby changing table, access to a microwave and larger platforms to move around with children during a journey.

TGV Inoui trains plan to welcome their first passengers for service in 2026 with pre-operational trials across the network from summer 2025.

open image in gallery New TGV Inoui trains will take to the tracks across France in 2026 ( Yann Audic )

The new generation of TGV claims to be 20 per cent more energy-efficient than trains today and 97 per cent recyclable.

A partnership between experts at Alstom, a rail transport manufacturer, and SNCF Voyageurs, a subsidiary of the French National Railway Company (SNCF), has worked on the TGV M project since 2016.

According to an SNCF press release: “The arrival of the new TGV Inoui marks a new stage in terms of comfort and innovation, offering a new travel experience in France and beyond.”

