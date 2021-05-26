France announces arrivals from UK must quarantine for 10 days

Travellers from the UK to France will be told to self-isolate for 10 days, the government in Paris has announced.

The move to the French equivalent of the UK’s “amber list” rules was decided at a council of ministers on Wednesday 26 May. It is expected to take effect imminently in response to concerns about the spread of the "Indian" variant of concern of coronavirus.

UK visitors to France are currently required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival; complete a ‘sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight; and to self-isolate for seven days on arrival.

They must take a further test on day seven and are allowed to end self-isolation if it is negative.

But now travellers must have a test in the 36 hours before arrival – or present an additional negative antigen test no older than 24 hours – and isolate for 10 days.

While there is no obligation to go into a hotel, self-isolation is closely supervised by police. Anyone who is not at their registered quarantine location faces a fine starting at €1,000 (£870).

A French government spokesperson. Gabriel Attal, said the decision was taken after Germany decided to impose quarantine on arrivals from the UK.

The new rule is not expected to apply to hauliers.

The new status closely matches the requirements for travellers from France to the UK. They face “amber list” restrictions with quarantine and multiple testing.

The move will cause dismay for the travel industry on both sides of the Channel. Businesses were anticipating that rules would be eased as the main summer season approaches.

It was hoped the UK might soon be added to the EU’s “safe” list of third countries amid its speedy vaccine roll-out, but this looks increasingly unlikely after both Germany and Austria announced they were closing their borders to British tourists.