Warning over reduced flights in one of Europe’s busiest airports
Passengers are being advised to change their flights if they are able to do so
Travellers planning to fly to or from France face significant disruption as the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has requested airlines to cut flights due to an air traffic control strike.
The agency announced on Tuesday that airlines have been asked to reduce flights at Paris airports by 25 per cent on July 3.
Further widespread cuts to flights are also requested across France, with a 50 per cent reduction requested for flights from Nice, Bastia, and Calvi, and a 30 per cent cut for services from Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Ajaccio, and Figari.
Despite these preventative measures, the agency warned that "disturbances and significant delays are to be expected at all French airports," advising passengers to change their flights if they are able to do so.
The news comes as France’s second-largest air traffic controllers’ union, UNSA-ICNA, filed a strike notice for 3 July and 4 July, ahead of the summer holiday getaway.
The union is calling for improved pay and more staff. The strike comes after a meeting last Wednesday with the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) was unable to reach an agreement.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a warning to travellers in light of the strikes. A spokesperson for FCDO said: “There can be frequent industrial action across France.
“This can lead to disruption and delays on roads and public transport.
“If you’re due to travel to or within France, monitor the media, check your operator’s advice and follow the advice of the authorities.
“On 3 and 4 July, planned industrial action by air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt flights to and from airports across France.
"Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.”
