France loosens some travel restrictions on UK arrivals

France has loosened its strict travel ban on visitors from the UK, making it possible for some business travellers and those journeying to their home in an EU country to enter.

“From 6 January 2022 onwards, the list of compelling reasons is being expanded. Among other things, work journeys in both directions and travel through France to reach your home in the EU are being made easier,” read a statement from the French Consulate in London.

Previously, Britons needed one of a small number of “compelling reasons” to enter France from the UK, such as those with French citizenship, a right to residency, a diplomatic role or those working in the transport sector.

Now, the French government has added two extra items to the list of compelling reasons, allowing for “passing through through France to his/her main residence in a European Union country or equivalent”, and “missions necessary for the pursuit of an economic activity requiring presence on site (which cannot be postponed)”.

Business travellers hoping to enter France must show an attestation (statement) from their employer stating that it is an essential work trip that cannot be postponed.

While the rule around EU homes has been added to the list of essential reasons published online, the business travel rule has not yet been added.

Tourists from the UK remain banned for the time being.

Those who do qualify for a “compelling reason” must present a negative Covid test result (lateral flow/antigen or PCR) on arrival, taken within 24 hours of travel, and self-isolate for a minimum of 48 hours, leaving quarantine only with a negative result from a lateral flow or PCR test.

France’s ongoing travel ban on the UK has been criticised as damaging and futile. Robert Boyle, former strategy director for IAG, recently tweeted: “Omicron now over 50 per cent of infections in the Paris region. French travel restrictions from the UK make no logical sense.”