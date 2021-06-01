What are the rules for travelling to France this summer?

France is currently on the UK’s “amber list” after Britain permitted the restart of international leisure travel on 17 May.

The lists are being reviewed by the Department for Transport (DfT) every three weeks, with the first update expected on or around 3 June.

Foreign travel reopened under a traffic light system, with countries split into three categories – green, amber or red, depending on their level of risk in relation to Covid-19 – and assigned restrictions to match for inbound travellers.

Destinations make it onto the green list based on their case numbers, vaccination rates, and prevalence of any virus variants of concern. Visitors to these countries are not required to quarantine upon their return to the UK unless they test positive for coronavirus.

But how likely is a French getaway this summer – and what are the current rules on travel? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will British holidaymakers be allowed to travel to France this summer?

Lavender fields in Provence (Getty Images)

Leisure travel from England to France ceased to be illegal from 17 May; however, the French government has just tightened its entry requirements for British residents as concerns over the Indian virus variant, which is spreading rapidly in the UK, continue to grow.

Previously, Brits didn’t need an “essential reason” to travel to France, although they did need to complete a ‘sworn statement’ (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying they were not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and had not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight, plus quarantine for seven days. They also needed to present a negative PCR test result taken within the 72 hours before travel.

But as of 31 May, entry to the country from the UK is permitted only for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.

Travellers must provide a negative PCR or antigen test result from within the past 48 hours and make a sworn declaration that they are not suffering from symptoms associated with coronavirus and have not been in contact with confirmed cases in the preceding fortnight.

They will then have to self-isolate for seven days upon arrival. Police can issue fines starting at €1,000 (£870) to anyone who is not at their registered quarantine location.

The regulations are the French equivalent of the UK's “amber list” rules.

In an announcement on the French foreign ministry website, officials said: “If you are in the UK, you can only enter France if you have pressing grounds for travel or if you are an EU national or a permanent resident in France.”

What will travel to an amber list country entail?

Bezier in southern France (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If and when France does ease entry restrictions, holidaymakers travelling back to the UK from there, providing France remains amber, will need to take a pre-departure test - which can be a lateral flow or rapid antigen test, as well as a PCR test - with proof of a negative result before they are allowed to depart for the UK.

Upon arrival to the UK from an amber list country, travellers must self-isolate at home for 10 days, plus have pre-booked a package of two PCR tests to be taken on day two and day eight of quarantine. Travellers in England may end self-isolation early by paying to take an additional test on day five (the result must be negative).

What is the current situation in France?

Around 110,000 people have died of coronavirus in France, which has the world’s eighth-highest tally of Covid-19 deaths.

Data gathered by Our World in Data and shared by the PC Agency shows that the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents over the previous 14 days was 335 on 27 May, compared to 44.9 in the UK.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), 45.8 per cent of France’s adult population have received a first dose of the Covid vaccine, while 20.2 per cent have had both jabs.

A national curfew is in place from 9pm to 6am in France, with exemptions from the curfew very limited.

From 19 May, some restrictions were lifted: bar, cafe and restaurant terraces can reopen, allowing groups of up to six people. Retail, cultural and sports venues can also reopen, with capacity restrictions and health protocols in place. There are no internal travel restrictions in France. Outdoor gatherings of more than six people are not permitted and are subject to fines (unless authorised). The consumption of alcohol in some public spaces is forbidden.

Wearing face masks in enclosed public spaces has been compulsory since 20 July for all those aged 11 and over. Local authorities in an increasing number of cities and regions (including Paris) have extended this to also include outdoor public spaces. Since 11 May, wearing masks on public transport has also been compulsory for all users aged 11 and over. Masks are compulsory in taxis and private hire vehicles without a plexiglass screen. Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a fine.