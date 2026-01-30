Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An airport in Germany is the first in the world to relay gate information straight into travellers’ hearing aids.

Frankfurt airport is trialing new Bluetooth technology which sends announcements directly to passengers’ in-ear devices at two of its departure gates.

Auracast, a broadcast audio feature, uses Bluetooth to turn public sound into a direct audio stream that people can tune into with their own devices.

Auracast will send all automated announcements through transmitters already installed at gates A16 and A17 in Terminal 1.

Announcements including boarding calls, changes or delays will then be relayed straight into compatible smartphones, headphones, hearing aids and assistive listening devices.

Supported smartphones include models from Pixel and Samsung, or an app on an Auracast-enabled GN hearing device.

The new technology aims to support “silent airport concepts” in place of frequent loudspeaker announcements.

According to GN Hearing, this “offers a new level of clarity and confidence for travellers with hearing loss, who often find it challenging to hear traditional loudspeaker announcements in busy terminals”.

They added that almost one in five people globally (1.5 billion) live with hearing loss.

Alexander Laukenmann, senior executive vice president of aviation at Fraport AG, said: “As the airport operator, we want our passengers to have a comfortable and relaxing stay at our terminals.

“By bringing clear, personalised announcements directly into passengers’ own hearing devices, we are offering another attractive service to our customers while at the same time taking an important step towards a more inclusive airport.”

The two-month trial is part of a digital-accessibility initiative.

Peter Justesen, president of GN’s Hearing division, added: “Frankfurt airport is setting a new standard for inclusive travel, and we are proud that GN can help make that possible.

“As the first company to introduce Auracast into hearing aids, we’re now bringing this innovation to travellers – giving passengers with hearing loss clearer access to gate information and a smoother, more confident journey. Our hope is that this pilot will inspire many more airports to embrace the next era of connected and accessible travel.”

