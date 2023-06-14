Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s nothing better than a refreshing beer after an arduous walk through tricky terrain – other than a refreshing beer that you don’t have to pay for. Which is what is up for grabs at the UK’s most remote pub this summer.

The Old Forge, on the northern shore of Loch Nevis on the Knoydart Peninsula in Scotland, requires a 15-mile hike through the Scottish Highlands to reach it.

Those who take on the challenge, over the course of either two days or in one eight-hour stint, can claim a free beer when they reach the pub from 1 July.

All they have to do is say the word “Wiggle”; the sports retailer of the same name has teamed up with local microbrewery Knoydart Brewery to offer intrepid hikers a complimentary taste of its new beer, Trale.

Slainte! Hikers will be rewarded with a free beer (Wiggle)

The specially created 5.1 per cent golden ale with hints of citrus, brewed with single malt and single hop, will only be available at The Old Forge.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Wiggle to showcase the beauty and adventure our little part of the world has to offer – and the great Knoydart beer,” said The Old Forge’s Stephanie Harris.

“Having recently carried out an extensive refurb on our community-owned pub, we are looking forward to reopening the doors and welcoming folk in at the end of their epic trail over the hills of the Rough Bounds to get here. Slainte.”

Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO at Wiggle, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with The Old Forge and Knoydart Brewery to create this unique new beer, while celebrating the very best of what the beautiful British outdoors has to offer. Visiting this remote peninsula is a special experience and we hope that gifting hikers and punters with a Trale will make it even more special… just remember to quote ‘Wiggle’ when at the bar.”

Free bottles of Trale will be limited to two per person while stocks last. A limited number of non-alcoholic alternatives will also be available over the summer.