Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children under the age of 16 will be able to travel for free on buses across the West of England during the school holidays following new investment.

The scheme could benefit around 150,000 young people in Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire, which make up the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority, by simply hopping onboard. There will be no need to get a bus pass or register.

The free bus travel offer aims to help people save money and choose greener transport options, the mayor Helen Godwin said when announcing plans at a play park in south Bristol on Monday (9 June).

She added: “It’s right that we help people save money and encourage greener travel, and this scheme would do just that. With free travel for 150,000 kids, local families will more easily have busloads of fun during the school holidays.

“This is just the start for a new chapter for the West of England. As well as helping people have a great time over the summer, our first steps on transport should help inspire the next generation of bus passengers.”

The proposed plans are set to run from 19 July to 5 September, using some of the £13.5 million of Bus Grant funding secured from the Department for Transport by the West of England Mayoral Combined Authority.

Raya, head girl at primary school Perry Court E-ACT Academy in Bristol, said: "This is brilliant! I don't live that close to my friends – so I will be able to meet up with them more often. Also, I can go into town and get stuff for secondary school in September."

Cyrus, head boy at Perry Court E-ACT Academy, said: "This is really helpful as I have a lot of brothers and sisters, but it costs a lot to use the bus – so my mum will find this really helpful! My Grandad can use his bus pass, and I can go with him for free into town. Also, it's better for the environment for us all to use the bus rather than lots of cars."

Bus companies Bath Bus Company, First Bus, Stagecoach, and the Big Lemon were also part of the announcement, which featured one of the hundreds of new zero-emission electric buses set to be rolled out across the West following Bristol’s first electrified bus depot.

Councillor Maggie Tyrrell, the Leader of South Gloucestershire Council, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer free bus travel for children in the West of England over the summer school holidays.

“We want to give young people the opportunity to explore the region and enjoy all that it has to offer and remain connected to their friends, families and communities. Offering free bus travel will also hopefully mean fewer journeys are made by car which in turn helps reduce congestion and improve air quality.”