Free rail travel to be offered to veterans for remembrance services

The rail industry is offering free train travel to help veterans attend remembrance services this November.

On Sunday 9 November, veterans and military personnel attending services across the UK will be able to travel by train for free.

Armed forces in uniform, those carrying a MOD90 ID card and veterans with proof of service, including a veterans railcard, can travel for free under the offer – including journeys through any London Terminal station on Saturday 8 November.

For services taking place outside London, free return travel will be available on Sunday 9 November only.

The rail industry will also use this year’s bicentenary to highlight the key role of the railway during the war effort alongside VE Day’s 80th anniversary.

Jacqueline Starr, CEO at Rail Delivery Group, said: “As we celebrate 200 years of rail, it is only right that the industry reflects on the vital role it played in our nation’s war efforts. The railway has always been closely connected to Remembrance, with so many rail workers themselves having given their lives during the World Wars.

“Today, we are proud to continue that connection by helping serving personnel, veterans, and volunteers attend the services and events that mean so much to them.”

Royal British Legion volunteers and collectors travelling to and from London from 29 and 31 October – London Poppy Day – will also receive free travel with a Royal British Legion-issued collector’s ID card.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander added: “Remembrance services are a vital time for our country to come together, reflecting on the sacrifices made and honouring those who continue to protect our way of life. Free train travel will help make it easier for veterans and serving personnel to take part in those moments of national reflection.

“It is only fitting that the rail industry, which played such a significant role in our nation’s war effort, marks these occasions by paying tribute to those who gave their lives and those who still serve today.”

