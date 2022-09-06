Frequent flyer shares TikTok tip for getting the best seat on any plane

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikTok user has attracted praise for sharing a simple trick to find the best seats on a plane.

The TikToker, @maxmilespoints, specialises in giving travel advice and savings and shared a hack with other users to help them optimise seat selection.

The clip, captioned “new favourite tool to pick plane seats,” introduces viewers to the site Aerolopa.com. It’s an online tool that includes ultra-detailed maps of most planes for travellers to use.

It also provides information not found on many airlines’ websites.

The poster of the video, Max, explained: “The airline usually doesn’t give you enough information about your seat.”

Aerolopa’s seat maps show full views of each plane, sorted by airline. Passengers can use the maps to see exactly how close they will be sitting to the wings, engine, exit rows and more.

As well as this, the website provides exact measurements for how much legroom each row has, plus a measurement for how far each seat can recline.

Max pointed out that seat maps also feature window placements, which show how well each seat lines up as sometimes “window seats” aren’t alligned to give a good view.

One commenter thanked @maxmilespoints for sharing the tips, saying: “I was recently in a window seat, and there was no window.”

Another wrote “I needed this,” while someone else said: “Just went in and checked out all my business class seats for my next two trips. So helpful!”

It follows another TikTocker going viral earlier in the summer with a clever hack for getting more room to yourself on a plane.

Mike Davis posted a video captioned: “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” in July.

Mr Davis managed to keep the empty seat next to him free by staring at every boarding passenger in the eye and patting the adjacent seat with his hand in a “welcoming” manner.