The CEO of Frontier Airlines has choice words for passengers who attempt to fly without paying for carry-on baggage.

In an interview with Reuters published on Tuesday, Barry Biffle hit back at accusations from the Senate that the low-cost airline company is exploiting customers with “junk fees” — charging separately for basic amenities, such as carry-on luggage, and unbundling services that used to be covered by the cost of an airline ticket.

The Senate’s Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations claimed in a recent report that Frontier and Spirit Airlines paid $26 million in 2022 and 2023 to gate agents for catching passengers who attempted to avoid carry-on fees.

“Frontier personnel can earn as much as $10 for each bag a passenger is forced to check at the gate,” the report said, adding that an unnamed Frontier official told the Subcommittee that “bag policy enforcement was necessary because the airline does not want customers to be taking more or ‘stealing’ from the airline.”

In response, Biffle defended the budget airline’s practice by arguing that avoiding baggage fees is unfair to passengers who comply with the rules.

“These are shoplifters. These are people that are stealing,” he told Reuters. “It’s not equitable to everyone who follows the rules.”

Frontier Airlines recently announced it would be adding a first class section to its planes ( AFP via Getty Images )

Frontier Airlines is known for offering flights at a lower price than other major airline companies. However, Frontier charges for additional services, with passengers paying anywhere between $30 to $99 to bring a carry-on bag on the flight. Customers are allowed to bring one bag for free, with the small luggage placed under their seats.

Passengers pay to check their baggage, and can expect an additional charge between $75 to $100 if their luggage is overweight or oversized. Guests also have to pay for amenities on a Frontier flight, including drinks or food.

The CEO also claimed that the airline industry was poised to benefit from President-elect Donald Trump’s more lenient policies on regulation.

“There’s also going to be kind of a unshackling,” Biffle told Reuters. “We’re going to focus on things that matter, like, like safety, and stop worrying about regulating prices and regulating experiences.”

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced it will be offering “first class-style” seats to passengers beginning in 2025. Guests who purchase these “luxurious, spacious seats” will be in the first two rows of the aircraft.

In a press release, Frontier said the first class seating combines “luxury and value,” offering “unmatched comfort and space” at the brand’s affordable prices.

Those who are Elite Gold members — who have earned more than 20,000 points when booking flights with Frontier — will have the opportunity to upgrade their seats to first class for free.

As of next year, Elite Gold members will also be offered complimentary seat upgrades on every flight. Meanwhile, Platinum and Diamond Elite members can bring a companion — whether it’s a friend or family member — on their flight at no extra cost.

Passengers who are part of Frontier’s loyalty program, Frontier Miles, will receive a range of perks in 2025, including priority boarding and free advance seat assignments.