A Frontier Airlines gate agent was accused of being “rude” after shouting at passengers who approached the bridge while boarding a flight from Denver, Colorado to Norfolk, Virginia.

The woman was caught on camera snapping at passengers and telling them to: “Hurry up, hurry up, hurry up! We’ve gotta go”. She also warned those at the gate: “We’ve got to close the doors, I’m already two minutes late!”

The footage was posted to Instagram by Bonnie Rushing with the caption: “Frontier airlines always doing the most to provide top notch customer service.

“Seriously, what is this? People just trying to board the plane without getting PTSD”.

The video itself had the words “Frontier Airlines seriously” written across it, along with a disappointed-face emoji.

The viral clip received mixed responses from viewers, with many shocked at the lack of “customer service”.

One user replied: “She does need to be trained to ‘smile’ a little, using the words ‘please’. Never say ‘hurry up hurry up hurry up’.”

“HORRENDOUS CUSTOMER SERVICE! As a customer service agent with the airlines, this is so UNACCEPTABLE. It doesn’t matter how behind schedule you are (and YES that’s stressful), you never ever talk to your customers in this manner”, wrote another.

Other users were amused by the hostile gate interaction and sympathised with the “clearly stressed” gate agent. “I’m not mad at her. She’s doing her job and getting it done,” commented one.

“She will be in trouble for the late door closure. Questions will be asked by supervisors. I feel sorry for some of these agents. Some passengers leisurely saunter up to the gate at departure time with a bag of McDonald’s when the door should be shut at least five minutes prior,” another user added.

Since it was initially posted on Sunday 4 June, the Instagram reel has been viewed more than two million times.

The Independent has contacted Frontier Airlines for comment.

It’s not the first time the budget airline has faced customer service complaints. In March, the airline admitted that airport gate agents are paid a bonus for charging passengers for oversized baggage during boarding.