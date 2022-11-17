Frontier Airlines to launch ‘all you can fly’ subscription for under $600

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A US airline has revealed the price of its new unlimited flight pass ‒ and it’s under $600.

Frontier Airlines announced in October that it would be offering an all-you-can-fly subscription plan, giving access to unlimited flights between any of its domestic destinations for a year.

The Denver-based carrier declined to outline the cost of the product initially, but has now shared that the “GoWild! Pass” will sell for just $599 (£505) for the first year, as part of a special introductory offer.

Unless cancelled, the pass will then autorenew for $1,999 (£1,687) the following year.

Although Frontier flies to Mexico and some Caribbean islands, the unlimited pass only covers flights between US destinations.

The small print? There are 56 “blackout dates” when the pass cannot be used, presumably during the airline’s busiest travel periods such as around Christmas; fliers must still pay $0.01 in air fare plus taxes and fees, though in most cases this is only around $15; and pass holders can only book a flight the day prior to travel, subject to availability.

This way, Frontier can fill otherwise empty seats without losing out on passengers paying full fare for a seat.

Seats will only be bookable in “eligible classes” and flights flown on the pass aren’t rewarded with air miles or status credit.

“Last year alone, five million seats flew empty, now they could be yours,” the airline said in a message to customers last month.

“With your new GoWild! Pass you will be able to get confirmed for your flight the day before you take off on one of your limitless adventures, beginning spring 2023.”

“It’s first-come, first-served, so make sure you sign up for early access today and be the first to get the details and access to buy,” it added.

It’s unclear how many passes will be available for what is likely to be an extremely popular product.

Frontier isn’t the first airline to trial an all-you-can-fly plan.

In February, Alaska Airlines pioneered a similar scheme, where passengers paid a subscription fee to take six, 12, or 24 nonstop flights a year on select west coast routes, using the journeys wherever and whenever needed.

Alaska’s price starts at £49 and goes up to £199 for the maximum number of flights per year.