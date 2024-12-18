All the places you can go with Frontier Airlines’ ‘Go Wild’ pass for $299

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Frontier Airlines just announced its all-you-can-fly deal giving travelers the opportunity to jet around the world as much as they want in the next year.

For a limited-time only, flyers can purchase the budget-friendly airline’s “GoWild! Pass” at just $299 to get unlimited flights both domestically and internationally.

The pre-sale price will only be available for the first 5,000 buyers before it jumps up to $499.

According to Bobby Schroeter, Frontier’s Chief Commercial Officer, the airline has never offered its GoWild! deal at such a low price.

“This is the lowest price we’ve ever offered, making it easier than ever to explore amazing destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, and Latin America,” Schroeter wrote in a December 11 press release.

“The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers, and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys,” he continued.

Frontier Airlines offers its ‘GoWild! Pass’ for the ‘lowest-price ever’ at just $299 ( Getty Images )

What’s more, Schroeter said the airline is doing a giveaway for lucky customers “to win one of 10 free passes” if they sign up to get the pre-sale notifications.

Anyone who’s already purchased the pass and wants to renew theirs is still eligible to sign up and receive a free one.

Interested travelers must be at least 18 years old to buy and claim the pass unless they have a parent or guardian enroll for them.

“New this year, GoWild! passholders can earn FRONTIER Miles on purchases like bags and seat assignments and extend the expiration of their FRONTIER Miles through pass usage, ensuring travelers get the most out of every journey,” the airline states on their website.

So, where will the GoWild! Pass get you?

The terms of the deal allow passholders to book flights to the airline’s international spots — Caribbean Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, Guatemala, Barbados, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and Sint Maarten Island — “up to 10 days in advance.” Customers also have the option of booking their flights further in advance for an added fee.

Domestic travelers can book flights the day before their desired departure date so long as they’re booked through FlyFrontier.com.

Whether it’s domestic or international, flyers will only need to shell out $0.01 per flight not including taxes or other charges such as checked luggage or seat assignments.

Even with the GoWild! Pass travelers are still not guaranteed a spot on their preferred flight.

According to Frontier, the non-transferrable pass will automatically renew each year if customers do not cancel.

This year’s GoWild! Pass will be valid from May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026.

Earlier this month, Frontier announced it would be updating its aircrafts with “first class-style” seats in the two front rows in early 2025. These “luxurious, spacious seats” can be selected and purchased by customers at the time of booking. However, Elite Gold Members — travelers with more than 20,000 points — can be upgraded to first class for free.