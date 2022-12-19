The Gambia finally lifts all Covid travel restrictions

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Gambia has finally lifted its remaining Covid travel restrictions.

From 13 December, travellers to the petite West African nation are no longer required to present proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative Covid test to enter.

As of this date, the Foreign Office reports that: “entry requirements for The Gambia are the same for all travellers, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.”

The Gambia initially reopened its borders in October 2020, following a six-month lockdown. However, subsequent travel restrictions – including the need for proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test – remained in place until now.

“All facilities in The Gambia are open,” says the FCDO, confirming this change.

A neighbour of Senegal, the Gambia has become popular in recent years for affordable beach holidays, with a subtropical climate and plenty of winter sun.

Despite the restrictions being lifted there, there may still be social distancing rules in place in different areas, with the Gambia being divided into six separate regions.

As reported by Crisis 24: “Some businesses, government offices, and health facilities may still require individuals to wear a facemask.”

If travellers seek further information on the rules in specific areas, the UK Foreign Office says: “You should check with the local authorities on the current restrictions.”

The UK Foreign Office also highlights there is a compulsory Airport Development and Security fee, which “must be paid upon entering and exiting the country.”

“The fee is 20 dollars, or equivalent in euros, sterling or local currency,” reads the FCDO information, adding: “This will be collected via marked kiosks in Banjul International Airport.”

The Gambia is one of the slowest countries to reopen its borders to foreign visitors following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other cautious destinations reopening in autumn and winter 2022 have included China, Japan and Canada.

Meanwhile, Spain relaxed its long-held Covid restrictions on 21 October, meaning no travellers must show vaccination records or proof of a test, regardless of their vaccination status.