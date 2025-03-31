Game Of Thrones Dark Hedges trees ‘coming to end of natural lives’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The iconic Dark Hedges tree tunnel in Northern Ireland, famed for its appearance in the hit series Game of Thrones, faces an uncertain future as the trees reach the end of their lifespan.

Management of the County Antrim landmark has been transferred to the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) amidst growing concerns about the site's preservation.

The CCGHT takes the reins from the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust, inheriting the complex challenge of balancing the site's popularity with its delicate ecosystem. Recent storms, including Storm Isha and Storm Eowyn, have taken their toll, claiming 13 trees since November 2023 and further weakening the aging beeches.

The Dark Hedges' starring role in Game of Thrones transformed the once-quiet road into a global tourist attraction, drawing visitors eager to experience the mystical atmosphere firsthand. This influx of tourists, while boosting the local economy, has also placed a strain on the environment and surrounding community.

The CCGHT has outlined a comprehensive plan for the future of the Dark Hedges, encompassing several key areas.

The trust will prioritise the management and maintenance of the remaining trees, ensuring visitor safety and accessibility, while also mitigating the impact on local residents.

Crucially, the trust will also explore how to harness the site's popularity for sustainable socio-economic benefit. The future of the Dark Hedges remains uncertain, but the CCGHT is committed to finding a path that preserves its magic for generations to come.

open image in gallery Tourists at the Dark Hedges near Armoy in Co Antrim ( Liam McBurney/PA Wire )

The work will begin with a new management plan for the trees as part of an overall “Dark Hedges Masterplan”.

CCGHT chief executive Graham Thompson said it was a “new era” for the Dark Hedges.

He said: “The Dark Hedges is a breathtaking local gem.

“It understandably attracts a very large number of visitors each year including fans of the Game Of Thrones TV show.

“However, the popularity of the site alongside the delicate nature of these now very mature trees will need a considered approach to protect their natural beauty.

“After all, the trees are now approaching the 250th anniversary of their planting.

“We’ll work with our partners on a new masterplan and release this roadmap to give reassurance that the site is being managed the best way we possibly can.

“We take on this work with open eyes and a clear understanding that the trees are coming to the end of their natural lives.

“Let’s all work together to make sure that this very special place stays that way as long as we possibly can.”

open image in gallery One of a number of trees in Northern Ireland made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones that have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha ( PA )

Previous work at the site has included replanting, interpretative signage and tree management with a tree surgeon and arborist as well as online promotion of the site.

Children from local schools will plant young saplings grown from Dark Hedges seed stock as a first step towards the long-term regeneration of the site on Tuesday.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Mervyn Storey represents the Heritage Trust on the new management forum.

He said: “Everyone knows the importance of the Dark Hedges as a tourist attraction in our area.

“We are now in a position where we can work together to improve the management of the site and work towards increasing its longevity.

“We welcome the leadership of the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust and the initial support from our council and National Lottery Heritage.

“It’s now time for other stakeholders – Tourism NI, Tourism Ireland, DFI Roads and others – to step up to the plate.”