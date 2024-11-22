Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

American Airlines has announced it is expanding its new technology to control “gate lice” – keen passengers with an itch to line up at the gate before they are called to board a flight.

More than 100 airports across the US will now use the boarding tech over the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas travel period after successful trials in Albuquerque, Washington and Tucson last month.

The new software will not accept the boarding pass of passengers before their group number is called and will make an audible sound to alert gate agents that they have broken boarding protocol.

A message will also be displayed on the screen for airline staff, who can then instruct cutting-in customers to stand aside until their group is called to board.

For customers travelling with a companion in an earlier boarding group, the gate agent can override the alert and accept the pass to continue boarding.

Feedback from the trials found the new platform also helped to pace the boarding process and anticipate the arrival time for incoming flight connections, said American Airlines.

Aviation hubs, including Austin-Bergstrom International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, are among airports rolling out the boarding system to cut queue jumping at the gate.

The airline’s boarding priority groups are assigned based on several factors, including ticket purchase and AAdvantage status.

Julie Rath, American’s senior vice president of airport operations, said: “We’ve heard from our customers that the ability to board with their assigned group is important to them because it’s a benefit associated with their AAdvantage status or fare purchase.

“The initial positive response from customers and team members has exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to leverage this technology to deliver for them ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

