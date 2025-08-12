Disruption warning as Gatwick baggage screeners announce August strikes
The walkout will take place throughout the month, including during the bank holiday
Holidaymakers travelling through Gatwick airport may face severe delays later this month as baggage screeners strike over pay.
Starting next weekend, airport staff employed by ICTS will strike, according to an announcement by Unite, one of the UK’s largest trade unions.
Walk-outs will take place on all dates between 22 and 26 August and from 29 August to 2 September.
According to Unite, workers employed by ICTS earn just above the minimum wage – among the lowest paid staff members at Gatwick.
All flight services departing Gatwick are expected to experience disruption during the 10 days of industrial action, according to the union.
The union said in a statement that the strikes will “intensify” if the dispute is not resolved.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “ICTS has more than enough money to offer these workers a fair pay rise. Not doing so is just corporate greed. ICTS’s Gatwick workers will receive Unite’s complete backing for as long as it takes during their strikes for fair pay.”
Regional officer for Unite, Ben Davis, added: “Despite performing a critical role, these workers are amongst the lowest paid at the airport. Gatwick should be stepping in and pressuring ICTS to put an improved offer forward.”
London Gatwick told The Independent that this “is an industrial matter with third-party suppliers”.
An airport spokesperson said: “We are working with our suppliers to avoid any impacts, and we expect to operate a normal summer holiday flight schedule for our airlines and passengers on these dates. Of course, we hope ICTS and their union can reach a resolution before then.”
