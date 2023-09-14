Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of passengers face cancelled, delayed or diverted flights this evening because of air traffic control staff shortages at London’s Gatwick airport.

Pilots are being warned of “heavy delays all evening” because of the problem, according to Europe’s aviation agency, Eurocontrol.

Thousands of arriving passengers found themselves landing in unfamiliar locations. More than a dozen flights diverted to airports as far away as Wales, while easyJet has axed at least 12 departures and arrivals this evening due to the disruption.

The longest diversion was for a British Airways arrival from Faro, which touched down in Cardiff. Lufthansa’s arrival from Frankfurt went to Heathrow, and the return leg from Gatwick was cancelled.

Air Europa passengers waiting at Gatwick for a flight to Madrid are also stranded; the inbound plane landed at Stansted, and the return trip to the Spanish capital has been cancelled. The Essex airport was the destination for a Ryanair flight from Dublin.

Tui sent its arrivals from the Greek islands of Corfu and Crete to Stansted, while the plane from Samos is in Bournemouth.

EasyJet, the biggest airline at Gatwick, diverted four flights to Luton: from Belfast, Faro, Heraklion and Mykonos.

Even though the cause is beyond the airlines’ control, they are responsible for finding alternative flights as soon as possible for stranded passengers, as well as finding hotels and providing meals in line with the length of the delay.

The latest disruption follows an earlier episode of “short-notice staff sickness” at Gatwick on 6 September, which triggered dozens of flight cancellations.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

On bank holiday Monday, 28 August, the Nats air-traffic control system for the entire UK failed for several hours, triggering more than 2,000 flight cancellations.

A Gatwick airport spokesperson said: “Due to a short-notice staff absence in the air-traffic Control tower, temporary air traffic control restrictions have been put in place this afternoon. This will cause some delays.

Passengers have been warned of ‘heavy delays’ all evening (Eurocontrol)

“London Gatwick would like to apologise to any passengers who have been impacted by these restrictions. Please contact your airline for more information.

“Nats are a world-class provider of air traffic services and London Gatwick’s senior management recognises how hard the airport’s air traffic controllers are working to keep the operation moving. We are working closely with Nats to build resilience in the airport’s control tower to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”