Gatwick second runway given green light by government despite eco fury

The £2.2 billion plans to expand Gatwick Airport look set to go ahead after the government signalled they were supporting the project – a move that could see an additional 100,000 flights accommodated each year at the UK’s second-busiest airport.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has “set out a path to approving” Gatwick airport’s expansion project, a government source has said told the PA news agency.

It comes after the Planning Inspectorate initially rejected the West Sussex airport’s application to bring its emergency runway into routine use.

The Planning Inspectorate then recommended Ms Alexander should give the project the go-ahead if adjustments are made on issues such as the proportion of passengers who travel to and from the airport by public transport, and noise mitigation.

open image in gallery Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has ‘set out a path to approving’ Gatwick airport’s expansion project ( Gareth Fuller )

“The Transport Secretary has set out a path to approving the expansion of Gatwick today following the Planning Inspectorate’s recommendation to refuse the original application,” a government source said.

“This is an important step forward and demonstrates that this Government will stop at nothing to deliver economic growth and new infrastructure as part of our Plan for Change.

“Expansion will bring huge benefits for business and represents a victory for holidaymakers. We want to deliver this opportunity in line with our legal, environmental and climate obligations.

“We look forward to Gatwick’s response as they have indicated planes could take off from a new runway before the end of this Parliament.”

The proposals would see capacity increased on Gatwick’s existing runway – which is already the world’s busiest runway – and reconfigure the airport’s standby runway for routine use by departing aircraft.

Gatwick’s privately financed project would see it move the emergency runway 12 metres north.

That would enable it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

Gatwick says its plans would create £1 billion per year in economic benefits, and generate an additional 14,000 jobs.

The plan also involves remodelling and replacing existing taxiways – which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities – extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates.

The airport says its scheme is “shovel ready” and construction could start this year.

open image in gallery Gatwick Airport relocation of runway ( PA Wire )

It hopes the upgraded runway will be operational by the end of the decade.

Gatwick is Europe’s busiest single-runway airport, and last year saw more than 40 million passengers passing through.

Local campaigners opposed to Gatwick’s expansion have expressed concerns over the impact on surface transport, noise, housing provision and wastewater treatment.

Before the announcement, Sally Pavey, chair of Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE), warned about “uncontrollable noise, ramifications on the roads, decline in air quality... and climate change.”

The group has threatened legal action through a judicial review if the expansion goes ahead.

In a statement on Thursday, CAGNE said: “CAGNE do not believe Gatwick has been totally upfront with their submissions, and the planning hearings left so many questions unanswered.

“CAGNE will therefore, with our team of legal and qualified experts, seek to work with the Secretary of State for Transport to restrict growth to reflect the lack of infrastructure and funding being offered by this airport.

“We will continue to hold Gatwick’s feet to the fire to ensure the local communities of Sussex, Surrey and Kent do not pay for this burden as well as the planet.

“If Gatwick wants a new runway, they should pay for the ramifications of its operations the same as Heathrow will have to pay if they ever get a new runway.

“The cost of operating this new runway will fall to the taxpayer, which is fundamentally wrong, as is the fact that it will continue to significantly increase global warming to benefit the few who can afford multiple flights.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union, which represents 7,000 workers at the airport, said: “Unite welcomes the announcement of the expansion of Gatwick but it needs to come with guarantees of well paid, unionised jobs and proper facilities for workers.

“It is also ever more urgent with every airport expansion that we ensure domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to offset carbon emissions and meet the government’s own targets on net zero.”

Last month, plans for a third runway at Heathrow were backed by the government. The chancellor promised to take forward a full assessment through the airport national policy statement, designed to “ensure that the project is value for money and our clear expectation is that any associated service transport costs will be financed through private funding”.