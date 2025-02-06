Could Gatwick’s second runway plans be hindered by public transport rules?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for Gatwick’s second runway could be hindered by a potential public transport stipulation that the airport argues is unachievable due to strikes and train capacity.

Ministers are exploring whether to impose planning rules that would mean a second Gatwick runway could only open if 54 per cent of passengers arriving at the airport use public transport to get there.

The number of passengers using buses or trains to get to Gatwick before their flight would have to rise by 10 per cent if ministers imposed these rules. In 2022 and 2023, 44 per cent of passengers arrived via public transport.

However, the airport has argued that the persistent problems that public transport faces, including staff strikes, train capacity and timetabling, means that there is a limited chance to push up the figures, The Times reports.

Gatwick’s second runway is currently only available for aircraft as a taxiway, and is in operation only when the main runway is out of use.

Gatwick asserts that the rules on public transport were “unnecessary, unreasonable and should not be imposed”.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has until 27 February to decide whether to grant the airport a development consent order (DCO) to expand.

In August 2024, the planning inspectorate’s examination of the runway plans concluded, so it is now over to the government to make a final decision on the proposal.

The planning inspectorate’s requirement is that “at least 54 per cent of passengers travelling to the airport used public transport in the monitored year [the year before the runway enters operation], the outlet reported.

“Should this public transport mode share not be achieved then the undertaker shall not use the following: (i) Simultaneous operational use of the northern runway; and (ii) Pier 7 [a new 101,000 square metre terminal extension] and associated stands.”

In a letter to Ms Alexander, Tim Norwood, Gatwick’s chief planning officer, wrote in response: “As currently worded this draft requirement would entirely prevent the use of (and therefore, in reality, investment in) this nationally important infrastructure if a forecast mode share target was not met, no matter how small or immaterial the level of non-achievement.”

“A requirement not to operate nationally important infrastructure (after investing billons [sic] of pounds) potentially due to factors outside of the applicant's control, and without any evidence that the effects would be harmful,” he added.

The northern runway plans are expected to see passenger numbers grow from just over 40 million to 75 million by the late 2030s, the airport says, as well as creating 14,000 jobs and injecting £1bn into the region’s economy every year.

Gatwick’s planning application has proposed repositioning the centre line of the second runway 12 metres north to allow dual runway operations in line with international safety standards.

The airport says its proposal is “low impact” and if given the green light, construction would only happen within the current airport boundary.

In an article for The Independent, chief executive Stewart Wingate wrote in December: “London’s airports are already reaching capacity and demand is forecast to grow by more than 30 million passengers by 2030. We are already full at peak times.”

“If the government wants to act fast, find ways to incentivise investment and stimulate economic growth, then approving London Gatwick’s plan seems an obvious choice.”

The Independent has contacted Gatwick and the Department for Transport for further comment.

