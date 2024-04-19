Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

German train operator Deutsche Bahn has announced plans to introduce new cabins, where passengers can “cuddle” behind frosted glass.

The seating idea is proposed for Deutsche Bahn’s Intercity Express (ICE) high-speed trains and it was debuted in Berlin on Wednesday.

This two-person cabin, measuring 2m x 70 cm, would have glass that passengers could change from transparent to frosted by pushing a button in the armrest.

The design means those travelling in the compartments could switch “the train seat into a personal space with significantly more privacy”, Deutsche Bahn said.

While the private seating is also designed for taking video calls on the move, German newspaper Bild has described them as “smooch cabins” and created a poll for readers to choose a name, with “cuddle compartment” and “cuddle chamber” topping the list.

In an interview with Bild, Deutsche Bahn board member Michael Peterson said: “These enable private and confidential conversations in a protected environment.”

The cabins are currently being tested by different passenger types and Peterson highlighted: “Anyone who sits in the model of an ICE two-person compartment can already get a sense of what train travel could soon feel like.”

Additional design plans include the introduction of a digital screen for passengers who have not booked a seat reservation. This would enable them to mark their seat as occupied, should they leave it to visit a privacy cabin, toilet or restaurant. A fragrance button is also being proposed for doorways and station lifts, to offer passengers calming scent.

It has not been confirmed when the rail operator could implement these changes, which are part of a wider update currently planned for its services.

Deutsche Bahn, which is owned by the German government, found its network to be “old” and “prone to failure” in a 2023 report. And last year just 64 per cent of long-distance trains arrived on time, compared to 65.2 per cent in 2022. It has promised to deliver a “railway fit for the future” by 2030, using AI technology and track repair work between Frankfurt and Mannheim.

The German national rail operator’s train drivers have also recently reached a deal in their long-running dispute.

The Independent has contacted Deutsche Bahn for comment.