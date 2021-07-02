Germany has indicated it may relax its strict travel restrictions on Britons.

At present, the country has one of the tightest border controls when it comes to the UK – only German citizens, residents or their spouses, partners or children under 18 may enter the country, as well as those who “can invoke an urgent humanitarian reason such as an immediate family bereavement”.

This applies to everyone from the UK, including those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

But this might be set to shift, as The Times reports that Germany’s health minister has suggested the tough rules would be relaxed.

Germany had previously sought to implement a coordinated EU-wide block on travel from the UK in response to soaring rates of the more transmissible Delta virus variant.

However, agreement was far from unanimous, with many tourism-dependent countries, such as Spain and Portugal refusing to play along.

Various EU nations have upped their restrictions on British travellers, with Portugal and Malta insisting UK arrivals must be double jabbed, and Spain now requiring that unvaccinated Brits present a negative coronavirus test.

The suggestion that Germany may soften its travel ban comes as the German chancellor prepares to meet the British prime minister at Chequers on 2 July.

It will mark Angela Merkel’s final official visit to the UK before she steps down from her role in September, and is part of her farewell tour.

After meeting with Boris Johnson, Merkel will address the UK cabinet, the first world leader to do so since President Clinton in 1997.

“The UK and Germany have a steadfast friendship and a shared outlook on many issues,” Johnson said ahead of the meeting.

“The new joint ventures we will agree today will leave a legacy that will last for generations.”