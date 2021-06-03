What are the rules for travelling to Gibraltar this summer?

Gibraltar is one of a slim number of nations on the UK’s “green list”, a select band of destinations from where returning travellers need not quarantine upon arrival back into the UK.

The Department for Transport’s (DfT) traffic light system categorises countries around the world as green, amber or red according to the risk of Covid reimportation.

The green list is considered to carry the lowest risk in terms of travellers reintroducing Covid infections – and in particular virus variants of concern – back into the UK.

However, many of the “green” countries’ borders are currently closed to British travellers, including New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, while various others can only be reached indirectly via amber countries, thereby triggering quarantine.

Since Portugal was downgraded from green to amber on 3 June, The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar is one of the few destinations on the green list where Britons can actually visit with few restrictions.

Here’s everything you need to know travelling there.

What are Gibraltar’s entry requirements?

Arrivals from the UK (on Gibraltar’s “green list”) must take a free lateral flow test at the airport, and must not have been in any other country 14 days prior to arriving in Gibraltar.

Passengers can book a test at covidrapidtest.gi.

Which airlines fly direct from the UK to Gibraltar?

British Airways, easyJet and Wizz Air are all offering direct flights from 17 May.

Eastern Airways flies direct to Gibraltar from Southampton and Birmingham; Wizz Air from London Luton; BA from London Heathrow; and easyJet from London Gatwick.

What are the rules on the ground?

Wearing of masks is mandatory in certain enclosed spaces such as retail shops and public transport.

The Upper Rock is partially open to traffic and ramblers.

What should I do while I’m there?

There’s plenty: explore the eponymous Rock, with views over to Morocco; hanging out with monkeys; relaxing on sandy beaches.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has curated a 48 hours guide for travellers here.

Will I need to self-isolate on my return?

No, as Gibraltar is on the UK’s “green” list.

Before returning to the UK, travellers must produce a negative Covid test result – be it rapid antigen, lateral flow or PCR – and, once back, are required to take a PCR test within two days of their arrival.