Glasgow airport threatened by ‘significant’ summer strike action

Airline passengers face a summer of discontent as trade unions across Europe stage walk-outs over a range of grievances.

The Unite union today warned that hundreds of Glasgow airport workers are “heading towards summer strike action” over unresolved disputes with three companies based at the airport.

This week 98.7 per cent of Unite members employed directly by Glasgow Airport Ltd backed taking industrial action to secure a better pay offer than the four per cent the management recently offered. Their roles include airside support officers, engineers, managers and airport ambassadors.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “We believe the airport's new management is attempting to put us on a collision course which would bring out hundreds of workers on strike during the peak summer holiday season.”

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “It could have a significant impact that we’re keen to avoid.

"We don’t want to disrupt the travelling public.”

The Unite officer was more optimistic of a settlement for 250 central search officers working for ICTS. They ”remain in a live dispute over understaffing, working conditions and pay”, he said.

But an improved offer on basic pay, shift allowances and overtime rates is to be put to members in a consultative ballot.

More than 100 Swissport ground staff, including baggage handlers, are in dispute over working rotas and work-life balance, plus health and safety concerns. The union says its members “are struggling with chronic fatigue and understaffing”. Unite says: “Swissport is demanding that workers at extremely short notice have to work shifts.”

A ballot is in progress on an improved offer from Swissport. If it is rejected, Unite will open a full industrial action ballot.

Even if strikes do go ahead, often the impact is limited as management step in to cover. The assumption is that all flights will be going ahead.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: “We are reviewing the ballot results and remain open to finding a sensible resolution.”

A Swissport spokesperson said: “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing and fair treatment of our workforce, alongside maintaining high standards of service for our customers and we remain committed to working constructively with Unite to find a fair and sustainable resolution.”

The news broke as French air-traffic controllers begin a second day of walkouts. The aviation analytics firm Cirium says more than 1,300 flights to and from France have been cancelled, 124 of them from the UK.

In addition, many “overflights” passing through French airspace are being delayed or cancelled.

In total Ryanair has cancelled 230 flights, affecting 40,000 passengers. Chief executive Michael O’Leary said “a tiny number of French air traffic controllers” are engaging in “recreational strikes”. Union members are walking out over staff shortages and a list of grievances from pay to plans for monitoring staff performance.

Mr O’Leary said: “Every year they find something new to strike about.”

In addition, Finnair has cancelled 80 flights because of a strike by ground staff. Several UK-Helsinki trips are cancelled. Further industrial action is scheduled for 7, 16, 18, 21 and 23 July.