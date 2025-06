Holidaymakers warned that airport strikes could disrupt summer getaways

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers heading through Glasgow Airport this summer may face disruption as over 800 workers across five companies could strike over pay disputes.

Unite the union has announced that staff at Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, Swissport, Menzies Aviation, and Falck may be balloted for industrial action.

The union stated on Saturday that unless the disputes are resolved in the coming days, it will proceed with holding industrial action votes within two weeks. This could lead to potential walkouts during the peak summer travel season.

It warned strikes could “ground planes and passengers”.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said walkouts could be held from the middle of July.

More than 100 Swissport workers are locked in a dispute about rotas and work-life balance, according to Unite.

open image in gallery Sharon Graham standing on a picket line

It said the company “is demanding that workers at extreme short notice have to work shifts at various times and for various durations, which is directly impacting on their personal lives”.

Unite said some Swissport staff are “struggling with chronic fatigue”.

A further 250 ICTS Central Search workers, who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights, are currently involved in a dispute over under-staffing, working conditions and pay.

A total of 120 workers employed by Glasgow Airport Limited have rejected a basic 3.6% pay increase, with staff including airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers involved.

The same 3.6% pay increase was rejected by 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport.

Meanwhile 300 Menzies Aviation workers, including dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers, have rejected a basic uplift worth around 4.25%.

open image in gallery Unite said it could soon ballot hundreds of staff at Glasgow Airport for strike action (Alamy/PA)

The union recently announced a series of what it said were wage wins for 100 North Air workers across Scottish airports, and more than 140 staff based at Glasgow Airport employed by ABM and OCS.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of workers at Glasgow Airport are heading towards summer strike action which would ground planes and passengers.

“The companies involved are all highly profitable and can easily afford to give our members better pay and working conditions.

“The truth is that they are denying fair pay increases to cynically boost their profits.”

Mr McIlvogue said: “Unite is in dispute with companies at Glasgow Airport which could ultimately bring hundreds of workers out on strike.

“The companies can resolve these disputes with Unite before that situation happens by addressing the legitimate concerns and pay aspirations of our members.

“If the companies refuse to work with Unite to resolve these disputes, then we will have no option but to open strike ballots. This could mean strike action happening from the middle of July.”

A spokesperson for Swissport said: “We are in dialogue with Unite – the talks so far have been constructive and we remain focused on working together to address the issues being raised.”

Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, Menzies Aviation and Falck have been contacted for comment.