Glastonbury Festival to open campsite this summer

Revellers sorry to miss out on the festival scene this summer might find solace in a new offering from the organisers of Glastonbury.

A family-friendly campsite, Worthy Pastures, is set to open on Worthy Farm over the school holidays, with tickets on sale from 1 May.

Campers will get to experience the iconic site of one of the world’s biggest music festivals in a whole new way: the Pyramid field will be open for picnics and bike rides, while campers can also explore the stone circle.

However, those hoping to recreate their usual Glastonbury experience may be disappointed – the website states that Worthy Pastures “is not a party venue: there will not be any live music, sound systems will not be allowed and a noise curfew will be in place after 11pm”.

Guests are instead encouraged to “come for nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity”.

This one-year-only event will feature a range of pre-erected, unfurnished bell tents and scout tents available to hire for three, four and five-night stays.

As Glastonbury has been cancelled for the second year running due to Covid restrictions, Michael and Emily Eavis, the organisers, have sought to “capture the essence of the Glastonbury Festival with its familiar style of signage, painted bins and décor”, at Worthy Pastures.

Facilities onsite will include showers and property lock-up, plus the central village green at Williams Green will host a variety of local food traders selected by the Glastonbury Festival markets team, along with speciality coffees, a campsite bar and village store selling local produce and freshly baked bread.

Glastonbury’s three main charity partners, Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, will also have a presence at the campsite, with a shared focus on tackling climate change.

A programme of activities will be published on a weekly basis as campers arrive.