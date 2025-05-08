New UK airline slashes transatlantic flight prices in half ahead of inaugural trip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Start-up carrier Global Airlines has reduced prices by half for its inaugural transatlantic passenger flights, with promotional codes introduced around two weeks after seats first went on sale.

Global Airlines is currently running a flash sale for its first passenger journeys, scheduled to depart from Glasgow on 15 May and Manchester on 21 May for flights to New York JFK on four-day round trips.

The airline’s Instagram states that passengers can book “a spontaneous escape to the Big Apple” from the two UK cities to New York on return flights at £380 when using promo code GLOBAL380.

Discounts are also available on business class seats for £1,999 return when using the promo code GLOBAL1999.

Tickets for both flights went on general sale on 15 April. On 28 April, Global Airlines announced 100 ‘Global Traveller’ seats and 20 business class tickets were available to be bought in a flash sale.

When the tickets went on sale before the promo codes were introduced, and when the code is not applied, economy return tickets from Glasgow are priced at around £778 return and £696 from Manchester.

The airline said limited seats were available, while its founder and CEO, James Asquith, said earlier this week it is the “last few days of special fares,” although it is unclear when the deal will end.

Mr Asquith wrote on LinkedIn: “£380 return!!! We love our Global Traveller cabin on the Global A380.

“If anyone wants to jump onboard for one of the next ‘A380 Experience’ flights to JFK flights [sic] this month, you can get economy tickets for just £380 return.

“Come join us – it will be fun!”

Mr Asquith founded Global Airlines in 2021, promising “a new era of commercial air travel” and “fast relief from the aches and pains associated with commercial air travel”.

Global Airlines flew its Airbus A380 aircraft from the maintenance facility of Beja in Portugal to Barcelona on Friday 2 May before it later took off for Berlin.

This marked the first time the aircraft, 9H-GLOBL, landed at a major airport since it was brought out of retirement to be refurbished ahead of proposed transatlantic flights.

The aircraft is at the Beja Air Base as of Saturday 3 May, after flying to Gatwick for the afternoon from Berlin.

The initial commercial flights will use the Global Airlines A380 but will be operated by a Portuguese firm, Hi Fly, which specialises in providing short-term aircraft and crew to help airlines fill gaps in schedules.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “As the first Global owned A380 prepares to take to the skies with its first passengers, the Global team and partners have achieved what many thought was impossible and are now focused on the next phase of development.

“Global intends to introduce further widebody aircraft in 2025 before announcing a timeline for scheduled operations.

"During the past year, Global has successfully inducted one A380 into service, and is now progressing with the acquisitions of further A380 aircraft scheduled for entry into service.”

The Independent has contacted Global Airlines for comment.