Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cruise line is offering an alternative way to spend retirement with its permanent residence-at-sea programme.

Villa Vie Residences launched its belated first

The cruise stops at 425 ports in 147 countries over three-and-a-half years.

Passengers can choose to own, rent, or lease for life through the Endless Horizons programme, allowing them to live among home comforts while exploring the world.

Now, the residential cruise has announced it is accepting even more passengers to join the floating community with its “Golden Passport.”

The pricing model is staggered according to age, starting at $99,999 (£75,000) for those aged 90 or above. The most expensive tier is priced at $399,999 (£223,650) for those between 55 and 60.

open image in gallery The cabins range in sizes ( Villa Vie Residences )

Dining, housekeeping, laundry, annual medical check-ups and alcoholic drinks with meals are included in the package.

Residents can invite family and friends on board as long as they pay a $129 per day (£96) fee.

Villa Vie notes that the passport will be transferable across its fleet – although the Odyssey is currently the only ship in its portfolio.

The cruise line also says that all fees, such as port taxes and service charges, are included in the price.

open image in gallery The passengers on Christmas Day ( Villa Vie Residences )

Each full voyage is scheduled to last between three and three-and-a-half years but residents can stay on board for longer.

Some passengers onboard the Odyssey have already taken advantage of the residential sailing around the world as an alternative to a retirement home.

In May, 77-year-old Sharon Lane moved out of her retirement village in Orange County, California, and used her life savings to purchase a cabin outright for its entire lifespan of 15 years.

“I’m finally able to do what I’ve wanted to do for years,” she told CNN Travel. “I buy the cabin, I live in the cabin, and that’s it. And then there’s no end.”

Mike Petterson, founder of Villa Vie Residences, encourages others like Ms Lane to join the ship during their retirement.

“As people retire, one of their biggest fears is outliving their money. With the Golden Passport, that uncertainty disappears—one payment secures a lifetime of adventure,” said Mr Petterson.

open image in gallery The Coral Club aboard the Odyssey ( Villa Vie Residences )

“Our age-tiered pricing ensures that Endless Horizons is no longer just a dream for the few, but an attainable reality for many.”

Kathy Villalba, CEO of the cruise line, added, “Life moves quickly, and the regret most people share is that they didn't travel the world when they had the chance.

“The Golden Passport makes that dream possible—and affordable—in a way the cruise and travel industries have never seen before.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast