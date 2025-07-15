Historic Grand Canyon Lodge reduced to rubble by devastating wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wind-whipped wildfire has reduced the nearly century-old Grand Canyon Lodge in far northern Arizona to a skeletal ruin, devastating many who considered it an intrinsic part of the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The blaze tore through the historic structure within hours over the weekend.

Long a refuge for ambitious hikers and adventurous tourists, the lodge offered magnificent views of one of the world's most remote and renowned landscapes.

Fortified with Kaibab limestone and logs from the surrounding Ponderosa pine forest, it sat at the canyon's edge, blending seamlessly with and enhancing the natural environment.

“It's tragic, it really is,” retired National Park Service chief historian Robert K. Sutton said.

The lodge itself was a key part of history for both the Grand Canyon and the National Park Service.

open image in gallery The view from the Grand Canyon Lodge ( AP )

Gilbert Stanley Underwood, who designed the lodge in 1927, sought to immerse residents in the landscape that now draws millions of visitors annually from around the world with a rustic, organic architectural style. He designed similar lodges in Zion and Bryce National Parks in Utah, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Yosemite National Park in California, according to the park service.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging within the canyon's North Rim, was built at a time when the federal department was eager to find ways to engage the public with the country's best natural offerings, Sutton said.

For a place as remote as the North Rim, that wasn't an easy task. The lodge was a winding 212-mile (341-kilometer) drive from the more popular South Rim, where 90 percent of the tourists go. Hiking from one side to the other is even more arduous at over 20 miles (32 kilometers) with steep ascents at the end. But the historic building's tranquility is a fundamental part of its appeal.

“You’re just on your own. It’s just a completely different atmosphere,” Sutton said.

The drive up to the North Rim was a chance to see a bison herd that roams the far reaches of northern Arizona. The highway ended at the Grand Canyon Lodge, built right up to the edge of the rim. Across the lobby, inside and down the stairs, visitors got a picturesque view of the Grand Canyon framed through the windows of the “Sun Room” furnished with plush couches. Navajo woven rugs hung on the walls, and elaborate light fixtures hung from the ceilings.

In the corner of the room sat Brighty, a burro that lived in the canyon and inspired a children's book, immortalized in a statue as a sort of mascot for the North Rim.

open image in gallery A firefighter stands near smoldering debris near the Grand Canyon Lodge ( National Park Service via Reuters )

Jen Pinegan, 47, trained for months to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim in May 2024. She started before the sun came up to avoid what can be ruthless Arizona heat. After 12 grueling hours, she arrived at the North Rim, stayed the night at the Grand Canyon Lodge and awoke to a view she said had “an indescribable magic to it.”

Other hikers were celebrating, too, creating an “electric” atmosphere as they soaked in the views, she said.

“I think there’s what made it more incredible is knowing that a lot of people don’t see it," Pinegan said.

She returned to the lodge for the Fourth of July weekend to take her youngest daughter and two stepsons to lunch at the restaurant known for its elk chili. She said she was brought to tears when she heard it had burned down.

For those who enjoy a good road trip, like Erik Ammerlaan, the lodge had an elusive appeal. He's traveled to roughly 30 countries but counts his stay at the Grand Canyon Lodge in 2016 as one of his most memorable trips.

“It was like you were looking at this movie, but it's just nature," he said. "You’re really just one with nature”

open image in gallery View of the Grand Canyon after evacuations from the Grand Canyon Lodge ( AP )

The lightning-caused wildfire that consumed the lodge and dozens of other structures at the North Rim began July 4.

The National Park Service had been managing it to clear the landscape of fuel when winds shifted and it made a run toward the lodge. Hundreds of people were evacuated.

The blaze wasn't the first time the lodge was destroyed. In September 1932, just five years after it opened, lodge employees and residents watched as a kitchen fire grew and overtook the structure, according to the park service. It was rebuilt in 1938.

Sutton, the retired park service historian, and others are optimistic that the Grand Canyon Lodge will get a new life.

“I suspect it will regenerate,” he said.