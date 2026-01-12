Only hours remain for the best rail ticket deal of the year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best ticket deal for rail passengers will expire at 11.59pm GMT on Monday 12 January. Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold so far in the Great British Rail Sale, which began on 6 January.

But as the government and the rail industry strives to stimulate extra demand, there are still many good deals available for travel up to and including 25 March.

Almost all of the fares in the sale are for advance tickets, where you commit to a specific train and time. The saving is typically 50 per cent.

Most tickets do not qualify, including anytime, the vast majority of off-peaks (except in a few cases), seasons and flexi-seasons.

For example, booking for non-peak services on Monday 19 January between London St Pancras International and Sheffield has many advance tickets wide open at £25.50 on East Midlands Railway.

Even better value between the capital and Yorkshire is £14 from King's Cross to York on Grand Central.

The five-hour-plus journey from Norwich to Liverpool has lots of availability at £31 on CrossCountry.

Prices are about 6 per cent higher than last year. But one fare that is unchanged is the £7 one-way journey from either Liverpool Lime Street or Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston: there are tickets at that price on a wide range of dates but with a catch. These journeys are not on Avanti West Coast expresses, but on stopping trains as far as Crewe and then London Northwestern Railway, taking over an hour longer. Avanti is available, but four times more expensive.

You can trade speed for savings on other routes. From Portsmouth to London is only £4 on Southern’s longer journey to Victoria via Gatwick airport, rather than the fast South Western Railway service to Waterloo (£10).

While normally advance fares increase in line with demand, the Rail Sale involves a set number of tickets at a fixed price; once they’re gone, they’re gone. Where a participating train company does not offer advance tickets, off-peak fares may be offered as an alternative.

Some deals are available in first class, including LNER’s renowned service on the East Coast Main Line. London to )Newcastle costs £25.10 in standard, and an extra £30.15 for first class.

Booking direct with the operatormakes things easier if there is a problem with the journey and may qualify for a loyalty bonus. But using an independent rail retailer may reveal a saving from using “split tickets”.

While most passengers book online, station ticket offices also sell the Rail Sale tickets.

No railcard discounts apply, but children aged five to 15 travel half-price.

