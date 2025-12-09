Great British Railways unveils new ‘striking’ design under nationalisation plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trains across the UK are set to receive a distinctive red, white, and blue paint scheme, inspired by the Union flag, as part of the government’s ongoing rail nationalisation efforts.

The state-owned Great British Railways (GBR) unveiled its new branding, confirming it will be rolled out across trains, websites, and stations from next spring.

Described by the Department for Transport as a "striking and memorable design", the livery was developed internally to maximise value for money.

This move will see a significant aesthetic change, as the seven major train operators already brought under state control have, until now, retained their previous operators’ branding.

It also marks a stark departure from the iconic "Rail Blue" colour scheme that characterised publicly owned British Rail’s trains from the mid-1960s through to the 1980s.

open image in gallery New Great British Railways brand will see trains given a union flag inspired red, white and blue paint job under the Government's rail-nationalisation plans ( Department for Transport/PA Wire )

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m immensely proud to unveil the new look for Great British Railways as we deliver landmark legislation to nationalise our trains and reform the railway so it better serves passengers.

“This isn’t just a paint job, it represents a new railway, casting off the frustrations of the past and focused entirely on delivering a proper public service for passengers.

“With fares frozen, a bold new look and fundamental reforms becoming law, we are building a railway Britain can rely on and be proud of.”

The branding will gradually be rolled out across a number of publicly owned train operators from next spring.

open image in gallery The Government’s renationalisation of rail services has started, as trains operated by South Western Railway (SWR) were taken into public control ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

The news comes as rail fares will be frozen for the first time in 30 years. This unprecedented decision is projected to save millions of passengers hundreds of pounds, with commuters on pricier routes potentially saving over £300 annually on season tickets, peak, and off-peak returns between major cities.

Ministers indicated the changes are integral to plans for a publicly owned Great British Railways, aiming to deliver better value.

This includes modernising ticketing with tap-in, tap-out and digital options, alongside investing in superfast Wi-Fi.

The announcement applies to England and services run by English train operating companies.