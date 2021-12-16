Greece to demand PCR tests from all international travellers

Greece will soon require that all international travellers present a negative PCR test in order to enter the country.

Previously, arrivals who could prove full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 were not required to take a test.

But under the new rules, which come into effect from 6am local time on 19 December, even double-jabbed travellers – including those from other EU countries – over the age of 12 must comply with the testing mandate.

The restrictions stipulate that a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival into Greece is required.

The Greek Health Ministry said the stricter measures were part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a daily briefing from the National Organisation for Public Health (EODY) on Tuesday, 5,736 cases, the second-highest death toll ever of 130, and 700 intubations were reported.

Greece’s announcement comes a day after Italy said it would implement similar restrictions for EU travellers.

Previously, those arriving from Schengen countries could forgo testing if they could provide proof of being fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid.

But now, like arrivals from “third countries” such as the UK, they will have to take a test prior to departure for Italy.

The test can be either an antigen, taken no more than 24 hours before departure, or a PCR, taken no more than 48 hours prior.

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated may enter Italy on the basis of a negative test but are required to quarantine for five days before testing to release.

The rules will be in place until at least 31 January, according to the Italian health minister.

Portugal has also tightened up testing policies for international arrivals, announcing at the end of November that even vaccinated travellers would need to present a negative Covid test to enter the country.

“It doesn't matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said at the time.

“We have seen significant growth (in cases) in the EU and Portugal is not an island.”