Video shows violent protests as Greece comes to a standstill
Greece came to a standstill on Friday as thousands joined mass protests, two years after the country's worst-ever train crash killed 57 people.
Video from Athens shows protesters hurling petrol bombs and setting fire to trash cans as hundreds of thousands of Greeks went on strike and took to the streets in nationwide demonstrations.
All international and domestic flights were grounded as air traffic controllers joined seafarers, train drivers, doctors, lawyers and teachers in a 24-hour general strike to pay tribute to the victims of the crash.
Businesses were shut, theatres cancelled performances and thousands were expected to take to Syntagma Square in central Athens and to the streets of cities, under heavy police watch.
