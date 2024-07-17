Support truly

Much of Europe continues to bake under a prolonged heatwave, triggering forest fires and drying up a lake n Serbia for the first time.

Temperatures sizzled across the Balkans this week, with most of the countries in the region, which includes Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, expecting temperatures of around 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit).

In Serbia, the Rusanda salt lake in the northern province of Vojvodina, which contains medicinal mud, dried up for the first time ever, locals said.

“It was all marsh and now the marsh is gone. This is the lowest (lake) level ... and it is also affected by this drought,” said resident Sava Jovkic, 72.

On Wednesday, Serbia’s public health institute declared dangerous conditions in 10 municipalities. A day earlier, the capital Belgrade recorded its hottest-ever July 16, with a temperature of 38.4°C (101.1Ã‚Â°F).

A drone view of Rusanda Lake which dried up during the heatwave that hit Serbia and the rest of the Balkans with temperatures reaching 41 degrees Celsius in Melenci, Serbia ( REUTERS )

The Adriatic Sea hovered at temperatures around a record-high 29.5°C in several coastal resorts of Croatia.

It comes as a meteorologist warned such heatwaves could become more regular.

“At the moment, we are amid an extreme weather event, a heatwave characterized by its length and intensity,” Vladimir Djurdjevic, a Belgrade-based meteorologist, told Reuters, adding climate change could make such super-hot summers more frequent events.

North Macedonia and Albania both deployed firefighters, airplanes, and helicopters this week to fight forest fires in their countries. On Sunday, North Macedonia declared a state of emergency due to forest fires.

In a regional climate report on Wednesday, the World Bank warned that the economies of the Western Balkans needed to invest at least $37 billion in total over the next decade to protect people and property from the impact of climate change.

The Western Balkans comprise Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

In other parts of Europe, Italy is also expected to face blistering heat, with temperatures reaching 45°C. Searing temperatures have also impacted countries like Greece, France, Spain, Poland, and Ukraine.

The Italian health ministry placed 12 cities under the most severe heat warning Tuesday as a wave of hot air from Africa baked southern Europe and the Balkans and sent temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the worst still to come.

Palermo, Sicily was expected to join the list of red-bulletin cities on Wednesday, the health ministry said.