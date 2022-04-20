Greece to remove all Covid travel restrictions before summer holidays

Greece is set to scrap the remainder of its Covid-related travel restrictions on 1 May, the country’s health minister has confirmed - just in time for its summer tourist season.

On 12 April Thanos Plevris said that pandemic conditions had stabilised in the country, and they would be able “to proceed with the suspension of the protection measures put in place from 1 May.”

This means Greece’s use of vaccine certificates and recovery certificates to enter the country - or certain venues once there - will no longer be in place from 1 May.

The requirement to wear masks - in indoor public places and outdoor places where it is hard to socially distance - will remain until 1 June.

However, Mr Plevris emphasised in a TV interview that these measures are being suspended until 1 September, rather than abolished. He said that the new rules would be reviewed after summer.

He encouraged the use of masks for locals during the country’s Easter celebrations.

For Britons, it means a near-frictionless return to one of the most popular summer holiday spots in just over a week’s time.

Travellers will no longer need to take a pre-travel test, quarantine or provide proof of vaccination to enter the country, nor show their Covid Pass to enter museums and other indoor venues.

From 1 June, they will no longer have to wear a mask in indoor spaces such as hotel lobbies and museums.

Greece had already shown signs of relaxing its rules for visitors, scrapping its passenger locator form on 15 March, as well as extending the validity of visitors’ vaccine passes to nine months on 1 April.

At present and until 1 May, all arrivals to Greece must still show either: proof of two jabs; proof of recovery from Covid within the past 180 days; or a negative PCR test (within 72 hours) or antigen test (24 hours) result in order to enter the country.

Once the initial rules are eased, Greece will join a list of 15 European countries, including Sweden, Iceland, Madeira and Ireland, which have dropped all Covid-related entry rules.